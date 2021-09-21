Regional COVID-19 hospitalization rates continued to slowly fall Tuesday even as Bell County sees a large spike in active cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — was now at 16.21 percent. This is a drop of more than half of a percentage point compared to Monday.
This decrease in hospitalizations comes as the Bell County Public Health District reported the highest number of active COVID-19 cases since January on Monday.
The district’s dashboard showed 2,158 active cases of the virus, raising the incidence rate in the county to 594.6 cases per 100,000 people. This is similar to the incidence rate seen in late January.
District officials did not report any new deaths from the virus, with the total remaining at 576.
In total, the county has seen 31,322 cases of the virus, with 28,588 of those having recovered.
Milam County
On Monday, Milam County Judge Steve Young said the county saw its 68th death as a result of COVID-19.
“Sadly, I know there are more to come,” Young said. “None of those who died have been fully vaccinated. Please encourage vaccinations.”
The county reported having 199 active cases of the virus on Tuesday, with 12 of those currently hospitalized.
During the pandemic the county has seen a total of 2,026 cases of the virus with 1,902 of those having recovered so far.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported 20 active confirmed COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Tuesday, with five probable cases on its tracker.
The confirmed cases include three at Temple High School, one at Bonham Middle School, six at Lamar Middle School and one at Travis Science Academy. Other cases include one at Garcia Elementary, one at Jefferson Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Scott Elementary and five at Western Hills Elementary.
Belton ISD reported only 87 cases in the district, with 43 confirmed and 44 probable. These cases are spread out between all but two of the district’s 18 campuses.
The two campuses without any cases were High Point Elementary and Southwest Elementary.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had 34 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The district’s cases included 14 students and an employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary, five students at Salado Middle School and 14 students at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD reported 233 active cases of the virus, with 189 students and 44 staff members infected.
Temple High JROTC recognition
On Tuesday Temple ISD announced that its high school’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps was awarded the AFJROTC – COVID-19 Award.
The award, which was given to all cadets in the school’s program during the 2020-21 school year, recognizes their efforts during the pandemic. The award cited the cadet’s resilience to distractions while wearing masks and performance of volunteer hours.
Cadets in the program last school year performed 1,098 community service hours
Brig. Gen. Leslie A. Haher, commander of the Jeanne Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Community Development for the U.S. Air Force, commended the program and its cadets.
“Your instructors are exceptional role models and have always found a way to persevere and provide a high quality AFJROTC program, even in the face of uncertainty and adversity,” Haher said. “This award is in recognition of your unit and your instructors rising to meet this challenge head-on!”