Free at-home COVID-19 tests provided by the federal government have started arriving in Bell County — more than a week after officials launched a new website to provide the service.
The test kits, sent through the U.S. Postal Service, started arriving in local mailboxes this week for people placed early orders at covidtests.gov.
The free tests arrived at one Temple household Thursday, eight days after the order was placed on Jan. 19, the day the site launched.
The iHealth antigen rapid tests come in a padded envelope with two boxes, each containing two tests each. Results of the self-test are available in 15 minutes, according to the packaging.
“Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests,” covidtest.gov said. “The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.”
The tests are recommended for people who have coronavirus systems such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or small. Tests can be used at least five days after close contact with someone with the infection.
The tests are shipping mostly through first-class package service in the continental states. Some shipments, such as those for Army Post Office, will be sent through Priority Mail.
The White House said the tests are initially limited to four per residential address, regardless of how many people live at the property.