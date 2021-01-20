Although Bell County’s second shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines was delayed on Tuesday, the Bell County Public Health District still inoculated 255 people that day.
“We had 255 doses that were set to expire last night before the centers opened this morning,” James Stafford, Bell County spokesman, said Wednesday. “Our governing principle has been to make sure that we are not wasting a single dose, so our site managers worked quickly to contact people who could come in quickly to receive those doses.”
Stafford, who noted that the inoculations were administered from the county’s first batch of vaccines, said a combined 4,236 people were immunized through Tuesday.
“My understanding is that they were able to vaccinate a few of the people who previously had appointments scheduled for Monday,” Stafford said. “They inoculated some first responders and vaccine center volunteers, and they also reached out to Temple ISD school nurses and were able to vaccinate a few of them.”
Shipment delay
Bell County’s second shipment, which contained 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, previously was expected to arrive on Monday — a delay that postponed hundreds of vaccinations during its second week of inoculations.
But with the new vials delivered, vaccinations are once again underway at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
However, the risk of future shipment delays eliminated Sundays and Mondays as available inoculation days for Bell County’s vaccination centers — a decision Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell noted was a possibility last week.
“The goal of these changes is to create a schedule that will not be disrupted by potential delays with the shipping of our allocated vaccine doses,” Robison-Chadwell said in a statement on Wednesday. “By closing on Sunday and Monday, we should be able to reserve enough doses that we can continue to operate, even if we do not receive that week’s delivery until Tuesday, as was the case this week.”
Stafford said emails communicating the scheduling adjustments will be sent on Thursday to individuals with appointments booked on or after Sunday. Each appointment will be moved to a day two to four days later, he said.
“I can certainly understand the frustration that this may cause some of our patients … but we believe that this is a necessary adjustment to help us better serve the people of Bell County and Texas moving forward,” Robison-Chadwell said.
State sites
Gary Young — the deputy fire chief and emergency management coordinator for the city of Copperas Cove — highlighted how where you live does not limit a resident to a particular vaccination site.
“Citizens may go to any site in Texas regardless of where they reside to receive the vaccine,” Young said in a news release. “Currently, registration to receive the vaccine is limited to those persons who are in the (Phase) 1A and 1B category, according to the vaccine administration plan published by the Texas Department of State Health Services.”
Those categories include those aged 65 years and older, and 16 years and older with “certain high-risk medical conditions.”
A Texas COVID-19 vaccine availability map, developed by the Texas Department of State Health Services, can be accessed online at bit.ly/3sJeYNC.
Residents and staff at Wildflower Place, 706 Red Coat Drive in Temple, were among those who received vaccinations elsewhere. Walgreens administered the vaccinations at the Enlivant-operated assisted-living community, Wildflower Place spokeswoman Kira Perdue said.
Wildflower Place Executive Director Carla Pena said she is elated that her facility was among those eligible to be vaccinated — at no charge — under Phase 1A.
“We are happy and relieved that our residents and staff received the vaccine at such an early stage in its national roll-out,” Pena said in a statement. “This vaccine is our way out of this pandemic.”
Perdue said residents and staff are slated to receive the vaccine’s second dose on Feb. 9.
“A make-up date is also planned on March 2 for anyone who may have missed a dose,” Perdue said.