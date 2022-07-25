Bell County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday, raising the toll to 918 as the community burden levels remain high.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the two new deaths were a man and a woman, both in their 50s.
Thirty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 695 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate is 191.50 cases per 100,000 residents in the county — a high not seen since Feb. 16.
Of the 49,778 cases reported since the pandemic started, 48,165 have recovered, and 918 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 76 of the 1,026 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Free vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.
cb