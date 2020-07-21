The Belton Independent School District this week waived more than $280,000 in student fees and fines.
Trustees unanimously agreed Monday evening to do away with the district’s $20 technology insurance fee for the 2020-21 school year and canceled more than $40,000 in debt remaining from last year.
Belton ISD would have brought it more than $240,000 from the insurance fee. The debt was caused by fees and fines, such as those from late library books, lost textbooks, replacement student identification cards and technology repairs and replacements.
“We want our families and our students to start out on a clean slate for next year and to not be concerned about those outstanding debts that they have with the district,” said Jennifer Land, the district’s chief financial officer. “And by doing this, we are allowing our parents and our guardians as well as our community to retain over $280,000 that can be repurposed and spent on other things for our families’ needs.”
Superintendent Matt Smith said this was a positive move for the Belton ISD community as it — along with the rest of the nation and world — continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our board policy … says we can only waive fees if there is an inability to pay,” Land said. “However, at this time, we know that during the pandemic, it has hit some families hard. A lot of our families have been adversely affected by this pandemic and it’s created a financial hardship.”
School board President Suzanne McDonald agreed that waiving $280,000 in fines and fees will help families.
“You know, there are so many things to worry about,” McDonald said. “If I have to worry about coming up with 20 bucks to pay for an insurance fee for an iPad, this is just not a good time to worry about the small things. If we can help out with the small things, it will make it easier for us to deal with the larger things.”