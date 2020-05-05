Although the Texas Department of State Health Services data showed the number of COVID-19 infections in Bell County broke through the 200-mark Tuesday, the Bell County Public Health District did not report any new confirmed cases.
State figures peg the county’s total at 210 — a number that includes coronavirus-positive Fort Hood soldiers who live on base and can lag about a day behind local figures.
While the health district’s case count remained at 193, the total number of recoveries grew to 122 — a 12-person increase since Monday.
Testing in Bell County saw a 276 increase, bringing that total to 8,248.