The percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients regionally rose slightly Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department’s dashboard showed the hospitalization rate rise by 0.23 percentage points in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — for a new rate of 3.89%. Hospitalizations of the virus, as well as active cases in Bell County, have gone up and down in recent weeks with an overall downward trend.
Data on the department’s dashboard showed 1,079 total staffed hospital beds in the region with only 42 patients currently confirmed to have COVID-19.
Trauma Service Area L includes all hospital beds in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Local data was not updated Thursday by the Bell County Public Health District due to the county being closed on Veterans Day.
School cases
Temple Independent School District saw only three active confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its seven day dashboard Thursday, with one probable case. The confirmed cases included two at Temple High School and one at Bonham Middle School.
Belton ISD showed 20 cases on its online dashboard, with nine having been confirmed and 11 probable. Confirmed cases in the district include one at Miller Heights Elementary, two at Tarver Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, one at Belton High School and three at Lake Belton High School.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had no cases of COVID-19 in the district for the past week.
Killeen ISD reported having 33 active cases of the virus on its dashboard Thursday, with 24 students and nine staff members.