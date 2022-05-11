Bell County reported one new death due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Wednesday, raising the toll 906 to as cases remain low.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Megan Mackiewicz said the new death included a man in his 80s.
Four new cases of coronavirus were reported by the health district for a total of 52 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 14.33 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,558 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,600 have recovered, and 906 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 13 of the 1,040 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported two cases of the virus in the district at Belton High School.
Temple ISD and Salado ISD had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
Killeen ISD reported two student cases on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.