After more than a week of decline, the Bell County Public Health District reported Tuesday that incidence rates for COVID-19 in the county saw a slight increase.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the incidence rate Tuesday was 75.5 cases per 100,000 people. This is above the 71.6 cases per 100,000 people that was reported Monday.
The total number of cases in the county is now 21,229 with the total number of recoveries reported at 20,547.
Robison-Chadwell said the number of active cases also saw an increase to 274 from the 261 reported on Monday.
“We did not add any new deaths so our total remains 408,” Robison-Chadwell said.