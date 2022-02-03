The Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport testing site in Temple will be closed Friday due to unsafe driving conditions caused by inclement weather, the city announced.
The site is expected to reopen Monday at 10 a.m.
Texas National Guardsmen man the site, which is set up inside a hangar and accessible through the Aviation Business Park entrance off Airport Road.
The site, a partnership between the city of Temple and Temple Fire & Rescue, offers lab PCR COVID-19 tests for individuals age 2 and up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until Feb. 11. Results are usually received within 72 hours.
Registration is available online at docshealthtesting.com and through text message by texting DOCSTX to 41411.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
County cases
About 120 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Thursday for a total of 3,952 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 1,088.93 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 46,103 cases reported since the pandemic started, 41,366 have recovered, and 785 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 223 of the 1,091 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients Wednesday. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple ISD showed 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Thursday.
The district’s confirmed cases included two at Western Hills Elementary, one at Cater Elementary, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Temple High School, one at Travis Science Academy, one at Thornton Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Scott Elementary, and one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
Belton Independent School District reported 61 confirmed and 81 probable cases in the district Thursday.
Belton elementary schools showed 36 cases, 10 at Tarver, nine at Chisholm Trail, eight at Belton Early Childhood School, five at Sparta, four at Pirtle, four at Miller Heights, two at High Point, two at Southwest, and one at Leon Heights.
Nine cases were reported at the middle school level, with three at North Belton, three at Lake Belton, two at Belton Middle, and one at South Belton.
Nine cases were reported at the high school levels, five at Belton High, three at Belton New Tech @ Waskow, and one at Lake Belton High.
Killeen ISD reported 329 student cases and 99 staff on their dashboard Thursday.