BELTON — A free, drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, officials announced.
Bell County Emergency Management has once again partnered with the Texas Military Department to provide vaccinations. The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Organizers said the clinic will offer both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
People who were first vaccinated at the end of August should return for their second dose, officials said.
Organizers said they will still offer first doses to unvaccinated people. However, those receiving first doses this weekend will be responsible for finding their second dose independently, according to a news release.
Registrations will not be required in advance, as visitors will be registered at the site.
Drivers are invited to enter the Expo parking lot through the facility’s east entrance off Loop 121, where they will follow traffic signage directing them to drive-through lanes.