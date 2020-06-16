Temple and Belton’s finance directors anticipated a sharp decrease once the June sales tax report hit.
The Texas Comptroller’s June report is based on April sales — which is when the state’s economy was mostly shuttered in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Temple and Belton saw slight decreases, according to the comptroller’s report.
The city of Temple received more than $1.8 million in sales tax revenue. That is a nearly 1 percent decrease from this time last year.
“I was pleasantly pleased that we had just less than a 1 percent decrease,” Temple Finance Director Traci Barnard said. “However, you have to be careful when looking at sales tax allocation. Looking at one month by itself is a small sample size, but the past two allocations have been more favorable than anticipated.”
In the May report, Temple saw its sales tax revenue increase more than 4 percent compared to the same time last year. It received $2.1 million in sales tax last month.
Over in the county seat, Belton saw an even smaller drop. It collected $431,865 in sales tax. That’s an almost .6 percent decrease compared to last the June 2019 sales tax report.
“The April 2020 sales tax figures are slightly less than we budgeted, but very close to the April 2019 figures,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said. “The results are particularly strong when you consider that COVID-19 closings and social distancing guidelines were in full effect for the entire month of April. This is indicative of the resiliency of the Belton economy.”
Unlike the cities of Temple and Belton, the Bell County government saw an increase in its sales tax revenue.
The county collected more than $1.7 million, according to the June sales tax report. That is a 5 percent increase from the $1.6 million in sales tax revenue the county collected last year.
While the sales tax numbers are encouraging, Barnard said it’s still important to be cautious.
“Going forward, we are taking it month by month and reviewing various economic reports to see how the state and local economies will respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
SALES TAX REVENUE
The June sales tax report is based on sales made in April and remitted to the Texas comptroller’s office in May. Here’s a look at what local government received and the percent change from last June:
Bell County: $1,778,138.83, 5.07 percent increase
Temple: $1,835,690.54, .96 percent decrease
Belton: $431,865.25, .58 percent decrease
Killeen: $2,031,901.49, 5.59 percent increase
Harker Heights: $579,848.85, .43 percent increase
Salado: $36,565.26, 7.56 percent decrease
Troy: $41,842.33, 16.58 percent decrease
Rogers: $6,930.01, 17.09 percent increase
Morgan’s Point Resort: $23,480.12, 17.02 percent increase
Nolanville: $97,313.48, 28.97 percent increase
Little River-Academy: $8,406.88, 21.14 percent increase
Holland: $9,494.51, 51.7 percent increase