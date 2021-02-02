Cars will be piling into the Bell County Expo Center today — not for a Willie Nelson concert, but for drivers to get their second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments, which required participants to confirm they have received their initial dose from Bell County, are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bell County spokesman James Stafford said. Although doses will only be administered two days this week, the second-dose vaccination center will operate from Mondays through Thursdays moving forward.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn emphasized that patients are required to have their COVID-19 vaccination card on hand, and are encouraged to fill out any necessary paperwork before arriving at the site.
“The second dose site is a drive-through site and it will be at the Bell County Expo Center,” Blackburn said during a meeting on Monday. “We are anticipating that we will be able to move more people through more quickly as a result of operating as a drive-through process for a second dose site. So we are looking forward to getting that process underway.”
Stafford previously highlighted how county officials hope to inoculate 100 individuals each hour with participants driving beneath the dome of the facility — 301 W. Loop 121 — for their vaccination. On Tuesday, he said the Bell County Sheriff’s Department will assist in traffic control.
Each vehicle will be relocated to a designated observation area before exiting onto the Interstate 35 frontage road from Falcon Ridge Drive, according to a diagram provided by Bell County.
“We could not do this effort without volunteers that we have … and we may need more of them as we open the second dose site at the Expo Center,” Blackburn said Monday. “It is a critical part of our operation and logistical plans to have volunteers working.”
Prospective volunteers can access future volunteer opportunities online at tdtnews.com/coronavirus/.
First-dose appointment booking to resume
On Monday, Blackburn announced that bookings will resume for first-dose appointments at 12:01 a.m. next Tuesday.
“Also pleased to announce … that beginning next week, Tuesday, at 12:01 a.m., that is Feb. 9, we will be opening bookings again for first appointments at the two first dose sites in Killeen and Temple. I anticipate that they will fill up quickly,” Blackburn said. “Our plan, at the moment, is to be able to reopen the first-dose appointment site every week at 12:01 a.m.,” he said. “We think … it should reduce the number of no-shows and cancellations we have been having, since we have been booking for weeks out.”
Blackburn continued to urge residents — categorized as Phase 1A and 1B under the state’s vaccination plan — to register themselves to the health district’s waitlist, which also can be reached through a link at tdtnews.com/coronavirus/.
“The waitlist is not a substitute for booking an appointment,” Blackburn said last week. “The waitlist is just another avenue to concurrently pursue (a vaccine). Please note both the waitlist and the appointment booking process still requires you to be eligible under state plan.”
Through Monday, Bell County had vaccinated 11,607 people across its two first-dose vaccination centers: the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.