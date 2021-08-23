Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — broke its COVID-19 related hospitalization record Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported on its dashboard that the service area now has 24.37 percent of its hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. This is now the highest hospitalization rate seen by the region over the entire pandemic.
The service area’s previous highest record was on Jan. 11, which saw a rate of 24.0 percent.
While this is the highest rate seen by the service area, others are currently seeing much higher rates. This includes Trauma Service Area U, which includes Corpus Christi and the counties to its west, with a rate of 35.03 percent.