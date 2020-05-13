An employee at TLC East Nursing & Rehabilitation, a long-term care facility in South Temple, recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to its management company and the Bell County Public Health District.
The employee — who is a McLennan County resident — received her positive test results Friday, according to a statement from Caraday Healthcare, the San Marcos-based company that operates the Temple facility at 1511 Marlandwood Road and 12 other communities in Texas..
“At this time, we do not have any other positive tests at TLC East,” the statement reads. “Although this team member was not providing direct care, we have initiated testing for all team members and residents to be sure the situation is contained. An update on those tests will be provided once all results are received. Meanwhile, the affected team member is isolating at home.”
The Bell County Public Health District is not investigating the case, director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is tracking it.
“Since the individual is a resident in McLennan County that case is investigated by them, but if contact tracing stretches into Bell County and involves Bell County contacts then we coordinate with McLennan County and (the Texas Department of State Health Services) regional office on the effort,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Last week, the health district director said Bell County retirement homes have been able to stave off coronavirus outbreaks. Fewer than 10 cases, as of Thursday, originated from those facilities, Robison-Chadwell said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas DSHS to begin testing every nursing home resident and staffer in the state, The Texas Tribune reported. More than 300 deaths have occurred in long-term care centers — that’s more than 40 percent of the state’s coronavirus deaths, according to the Tribune.
Bell County’s COVID-19 case count continued its slow tick upward Wednesday with six additional residents testing positive for the virus, according to local health officials.
That brings the Bell County Public Health District case count to 220.
Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday the county’s total at 231— a figure that includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base.
The new infections include a Temple resident and five Killeen residents.
Only one more resident has recovered from the coronavirus, increasing that number to 145.
Since Tuesday, 707 coronavirus tests have been performed in the county. That bumps up the testing total to 12,492, according to health district data.