The county saw another COVID-19 death Thursday as COVID-19 numbers remained mostly steady, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
“We added one new death for a woman from Temple in her 80s for a new total of 429,” Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said. “Our condolences go out to her family.”
The incidence rate of COVID-19 infections in the county is 70.5 cases per 100,000 people — with 256 currently active cases of the virus.
The health district reported that the county currently has seen 22,205 reported cases of the virus with 21,520 of those having recovered so far.
Airport grants
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced Thursday that four local airports will now receive more than $100,000 combined in grants.
Of the four airports, two are located in Bell County, including the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple and the Skylark Field Airport in Killeen. The Temple airport is set to receive $23,000 while the Killeen airport is expected to get $13,000.
The grants are a part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and can be used towards operations, personnel and recourses to maintain safety at the airports.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted individuals, families, and businesses in ways we never expected, and our local airports are no exception,” Carter said. “I am hopeful that these grants will ease the burden and aid in recovery as we work towards the future.”
School districts
Temple Independent School District continued to see no reported cases of COVID-19 on its seven-day dashboard Thursday.
Belton ISD reported having seven active cases of the virus in the district according to its dashboard. The district had one case at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School, one at Belton High School, one at Belton New Tech High School and one in other departments.
Killeen ISD showed on its seven-day dashboard Thursday that it had seen 18 cases of the virus, 14 among students and four among staff.
Salado ISD continued to report no new cases in the district, with only one active case of a student at Salado High School.