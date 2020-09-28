BELTON — Fifty-seven local businesses are now set to receive $800,000 in grants from the county.
The Bell County Commissioners Court voted 4-0 Monday afternoon to approve the grants, with Commissioner Russell Schneider abstaining. The money is a portion of the funds the county received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Jim Reed, executive director of the Central Texas Council of Governments, said he thought that the program made it easy for small businesses to get assistance.
“You set a goal pretty early on when you approached us and said that we wanted this money decided by October 1, and you are on track to do that,” Reed said to the commissioners. “This is probably the fastest and the simplest grant program to small businesses that I have ever seen.”
The goal of the grants were to help locally owned small businesses who were deemed non-essential during the first state shutdown and were forced to close their doors or reduce their operations.
Temple and Killeen both had 18 businesses each receive grants, with Temple getting $251,000 and Killeen getting $244,680. Belton had nine businesses and $133,500 in investment, with Harker Heights having 8 businesses get $112,820.
Nolanville and Salado both had two businesses, getting $28,000 and $30,000 respectively.
Grants were awarded in order of when they applied and how well they met the grant’s criteria. Businesses had to show that they were affected by the shutdown and explain what they planned to spend the grant money on.
A total of 163 businesses applied for the grants, requesting more than $2.5 million from the county government.
Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, said he was happy some of the local businesses in Belton received a portion of the funds after the work the Belton chamber did to get the word out.
“Many of our local businesses have really struggled the past few months during this pandemic and they have been in need of some support and some help,” Pittenger said. “We’ve been excited to see it get to this level when the small business economic grant is going to be awarded. We have been encouraging all of our members and local businesses in our area to apply.”
Both Temple and Belton are also in the process of giving out separate grants to small businesses, using other sources of funding than the CARES Act funding.
Temple currently is in its second round of giving out grants after the first round only received one application. Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer, said this round of funding has already seen 11 businesses approved or considered for up to $5,000 each in grant money.
Temple’s program is a joint effort between the Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Central Texas and the city.
“We are in a most unusual time, something we have never faced before, and it takes unusual steps in order to help these key elements of your community,” Henry said. “The difference between the Temple program and the county program is that the county has been utilizing funding through the CARES Act and the funding through the city is Community Development Block Grant money. Using that source, which has been made available for this purpose, does mean that the application is longer and in some cases very intimidating.”
Monday was the final day for residents to sign up for Belton’s small business grant program, which is being administered by CTCOG similar to the county. Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the city is still working to figure out when the grants will be approved by.
Belton’s program has a total of $61,273 for local businesses, with each able to be given up to $2,000 for a total of 30 businesses with full funding.