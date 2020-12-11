Bell County’s top public health official clarified her entity’s decision to shift its COVID-19 threat assessment to its most severe ranking.
“We have received a number of questions about why no health directives have been issued given the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, said in a statement.
Robison-Chadwell emphasized that any health directives regarding COVID-19 would have to be issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“We do not have legal authority to issue mandates or health directives even if the governor authorizes them,” she said. “That has to be handled at the city or county level if that occurs.”
The health district merely provides information and subsequent recommendations, she said.
“The change in threat level is a warning to the public that directives could be forthcoming if they do not take steps to prevent COVID-19 such as masking, social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home when sick,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The spikes we have seen are a direct result of too many people choosing to disregard advice that has been given to prevent the spread.”
If the health district’s advice is continued to be disregarded, Robison-Chadwell said it is possible authorities may have to update directives and enforcement measures.
However, she did note how the health district does have limited authority in determining a public school campus’ closure.
“As to school closures, we have very limited authority,” she said. “We cannot close whole school districts, but we can close campuses if there is a confirmed active outbreak of confirmed COVID-19.”
More than 2 percent of a school’s on-campus population must have registered a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case for its doors to be closed.
“We have only seen scattered PCR diagnoses in schools and not enough to justify a school closure at this time, but we do continue to monitor,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The health district’s Friday update is expected around 3 p.m.