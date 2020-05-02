BELTON — Donning masks and gloves, the youth group of Agape Christian Center passed out free activity bags for local children from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, as people drove their cars through the church parking lot at 321 N. Penelope St.
Shekinah Betz, the youth pastor, said the bags held summer-friendly toys like water guns, flying disks, jump rope and bubbles.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, she said, she had already been delivering activity bags to children who attend the church. She got an “amazing deal in bulk” in an after-Easter sale, she said, and told herself, ‘We have a lot of stuff here. We need to give it out to the community.’”
They prepared 200 bags, including 25 infant bags, she said. The infant bags have stuffy animals, bath toys, little shovels and pails and hardback picture books. Some of the books are “feel” books, which mimic the fur of animals, she said.
Cheyenne Schlitt, the church’s nursery director, ages 0-5, helped with the activity bag outreach.
“It’s very fun,” Schlitt said of working in the nursery. “You have to kind of get down on their level. You have to think of how they would react.”
During the COVID-19 crisis, she has been recording a weekly lesson and putting it on the church website.
“Wednesday I do a Bible story,” Schlitt said. “Right now we’re running stories about the animals of the Bible. We just learned about the serpent, and none of my kids were excited about it.”
Betz said she has about 15 in the youth group.
“All of our teens have some kind of a job in the church,” she said.
Many of them were helping to pass out the activity bags. One of them, Kayla Cadena, 14, a student at Lake Belton Middle School, helps to operate the camera for Betz’s virtual lessons, and also operates the camera for the church’s Sunday morning service, the youth pastor said.
Evan O’Neill, 15, operates the sound booth for the church’s main services, Betz said. He’s a student at Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights.
“This is something we haven’t done before,” Betz said of the activity bag giveaway. “I’m hoping to do more community outreaches.”
In 2019, the youth ministry started having a “youth hangout” every other Friday night, she said. This was not just for those who attended the church, but for any local young people. Air hockey, table tennis and video games were some of the activities.
“I realized there are not a lot of options,” she said. “It gives the parents a little break. The parents know they’re safe. I’m in the room with them.”
The church hasn’t had the youth night since the COVID-19 outbreak, she said. When youth night hopefully starts back up, she said, it will be 7-9:30 p.m., the second and fourth Friday of the month.