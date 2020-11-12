The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Thanksgiving event 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
Participants will be able to pick a free to-go meal. Dinner and dessert will be provided for each family member. Crafts also will be provided.
Registration is required by Sunday, Nov. 15. For information or to register, call 254-298-5740.
COVID-19 safety measures, including wearing masks, will be enforced.
Outdoor Thanksgiving Day meal
The Salvation Army of Bell County, Feed My Sheep and St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple are planning to feed up to 500 people outdoors under tents on Thanksgiving.
The free meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, in the parking lot of the probation office at 200 W. Ave. G in Temple
Volunteers are needed to help serve Thanksgiving meals to the homeless.
Feed My Sheep at 116 W. Ave. G is signing up people to work various positions in making or setting up components for the meals.
To sign up, visit bit.ly/2IhrIZ3.
For more information, call Feed My Sheep at 254-239-9863.