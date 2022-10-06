Three Belton ISD students were named Outstanding Performers — the top musical recognition offered through University Interscholastic League — during the 2022 Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest last May.
“This is a huge honor in the music world and represents months of dedicated practice and years of hard work by both the students and their instructors,” Keith Zueklke, the Belton ISD director of fine arts, said. “It’s an incredible recognition for these students and also great for our entire program because it shows other students they can follow in these footsteps and set high-level goals.”
Rachel Kim, Angel Rios-Torres and Ethan Rasmussen will each receive a gold-draped medallion for the honor.
“Of approximately 100,000 students participating in the regional UIL music contests and the thousands of musicians who performed at TSSEC, only 2-3% of the solo performances earned the honor of Outstanding Performer,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in a news release.
Kim, a sophomore at Lake Belton High School, earned her award for a violin solo.
“I am incredibly proud of Rachel for this achievement,” Jenna Burchell, the head orchestra director at LBHS, said. “Violin is one of the most competitive instruments in the musical world, and to receive this level of recognition is one of the biggest accomplishments you can achieve as a string musician.”
Rios-Torres and Rasmussen, meanwhile, earned their awards for a euphonium/baritone horn solo and a keyboard percussion solo, respectively. Both graduated from Belton High School last May.
“This recognition is given to students whose performance leaves a lasting impression on some of the most highly acclaimed music educators within our state,” Kevin Kwaku, one of their three directors, said. “We as band directors are proud to witness their success.”