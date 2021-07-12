After resuming updates last week, the Bell County Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard now shows 18 new deaths locally.
The county’s data now shows a total of 466 deaths in the county from the virus as of Friday — 18 more than the 448 shown by the state dashboard last week.
State data has fallen behind local reporting during the pandemic. The Texas Department of State Health Services updated their dashboard Sunday to show the county as having 450 deaths from the virus — still a 16-death difference compared to local reporting.
Nikki Morrow, interim director for the district, said that the deaths are not a part of a spike, but have been accumulating over time since May when the district stopped reporting numbers. She said the district saw 13 deaths between May 8 and 28, and eight in June.
Morrow said the Health District has yet to record any new deaths in July.
Morrow said there is always some data that doesn’t line up when comparing state and local data due to how reporting works.
“That is always a challenge for any of us, comparing any county with the state. There is always going to be a little bit of information that is off there. That is because we report the information we get locally, and everyone that reports to us … to DSHS. Sometimes, there are other local entities that might be reporting directly to DSHS too, so sometimes it can be an overlap in information.”
The Bell health district stopped updating its dashboard following the departure of its director, Amanda Robison-Chadwell, in May.
Morrow said the district wanted to start reporting cases again after seeing a spike in Bell County last week. She said the county had been recording the information internally, but had not been posting new cases to the dashboard as the infection rates were low.
The district had been seeing incidence rates of between 24 and 37 cases per 100,000 people in the county before the most recent spike, which now shows much more.
“We wanted to put the dashboard back up so that our community was aware of what was going on in our particular area,” Morrow said. “We had been keeping up with the dashboard since May and updating it, but we were just not putting it on our website since the incidence rate was remaining very steady.”
Data on deaths from the virus comes from the state, Morrow said. Many of the deaths are delayed between two and three weeks from when they occurred to when the county gets that information.
Morrow said the health district plans to update the dashboard daily on Monday through Friday, mostly in the late afternoon.
Local data now shows the county has 219 cases of the virus as of Friday, with an incidence rate of 60.3 cases per 100,000 people.
Morrow said it’s important for people to get vaccinated — especially now with the delta variant being reported in the county.
The county reported last week that it had seen seven cases of the variant, which is much more contagious and likely to lead to hospitalizations for those who have yet to be vaccinated.
“With schools starting back here pretty soon, and with the summer months being when people are pretty busy traveling and things like that, sometimes getting the vaccine is not on their mind at this time,” Morrow said. “So we definitely want to encourage the community to get their vaccine if they haven’t already and make sure family members are vaccinated especially with this delta variant coming out.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he is continuing to encourage those who have yet to receive the vaccine to get one, especially with the rise in cases.
Blackburn said those who want to be vaccinated could get shots at local CVS, H-E-B, Sam’s Club, Target, Walgreens and Walmart locations. This is on top of local hospitals such as Baylor Scott & White, which is currently offering vaccinations at four local locations in Temple and Killeen.
“It is clear that increasing vaccinations is still our best strategy to navigate through this pandemic and get to closure,” Blackburn said.