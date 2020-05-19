Five more Bell County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 Tuesday, according to local health officials.
That brings the Bell County Public Health District’s case count to 248. That is the same figure the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday. The state agency will update its numbers around 3:30 p.m.
The number of tests performed in Bell County increased by 1,861. That brings the total tests administered to 15,181.
The health district did not report any new recoveries Tuesday. So far, 150 residents have recovered.