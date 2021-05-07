After about 15 years helping to distribute food, water and services to the community, Churches Touching Lives for Christ Executive Director Chris Ballard is stepping down from her post.
Ballard, 72, took over as director of the organization in 2019 after the death of Jim Hornsby, who served as the executive director for the organization as well as Feed My Sheep. Ballard previously had been a board member of the organization, joining in 2006.
The organization plans to honor Ballard at 8 this morning to thank her for her years of service.
Ballard said one of the other reasons she was retiring for her position as director was because — after this past year dealing with COVID-19 — she needed some time to recharge.
“I felt it was time. It was time for something different,” Ballard said. “We are moving past COVID-19 and it is time for someone to come in with some bright ideas to move CTLC in a new direction.”
Churches Touching Lives For Christ is located at 702 W. Ave. G near downtown Temple, and provides people in need with various social services and holds two food pantries a week.
Ballard said she first heard of the organization when she was teaching at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
A student that Ballard was teaching at the time was always late to class, so she asked the student why she was paying so much money to attend school just to be late. She found that the student volunteered in Temple at the organization and later went to volunteer herself.
Before taking over as the director, Ballard worked on the social services side of the organization and only later did she start working in the food bank.
Ballard had volunteered to take over the position as director after Hornsby’s death, partnering with Retha Snelson, the group’s treasurer, to do the work.
The two have worked together to keep the organization going, even through the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.
“Quite frankly, for the past two years, it has been Retha and I working under God’s guidance. He has really helped us and we have a wonderful alliance,” Ballard said. “And that is the only way I have been able to do this job, hopefully, effectively.”
Snelson said she would be taking over for Ballard when she steps down on Friday, helping to run the organization until a permanent director to run the organization can be found. She said both her and Ballard have been working to compile a list of contacts and necessary information for the future director so they can hit the ground running.
Over the time the two have worked together, Snelson said she has appreciated Ballard personally as well as someone who has helped the organization.
“She has really done a fantastic job, don’t let her fool you,” Snelson said. “She has really been a blessing to CTLC and to me personally.”
While Ballard is leaving, the two women said they are thankful for both those who have given their time to the organization over the years and those who will continue to help provide services.
“I thank all of our individuals, our organizations, our churches that have come to help,” Snelson said. “They have all been a blessing to us and I am going to need all the help I can get to continue this on.”
Snelson said the organization planned on taking applications for the director position and anyone who was interested could get in contact with them.