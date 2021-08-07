A Texas Monthly writer’s tour of Bell County in the age of COVID-19 spotlights the area as a hotbed of misinformation, denial and conspiracy theories as cases surge and vaccinations lag.
The article, titled “I Don’t Believe Anything”: Among the Unvaccinated in One Central Texas Community, published Wednesday by Houston-based writer Michael Hardy, says local political leaders acknowledge that “far too many of their constituents are forgoing the needle.”
In the account — Texas Monthly’s top trending article on its website Saturday — Hardy wrote that he saw many unmasked people during his stops at stores and malls in Temple and Killeen.
“I spent a weekend in Bell County, Texas trying to figure why their vaccination rate is so low,” Hardy said in a tweet Wednesday. “My convo with the local GOP chair helped explain it. Also got a tarot reading from a Killeen psychic who told me the pandemic would last 5 more years.”
Politics play a role in local mask wearing and vaccinations, Hardy wrote.
In an interview with the magazine, Bell County Republican chair Nancy Boston, 81, said she fears an infected Democrat will spit on her.
“Boston is unvaccinated, although she worries the publication of that fact will induce an infected person to spit in her face—’there might be some Democrats who would do that, you know,’” Hardy wrote. “If there is a COVID surge, Boston said, it is probably caused by undocumented immigrants crossing the Southern border. (There is no evidence linking the delta variant, which emerged in South Asia and was likely brought to America by air travelers, to undocumented immigrants.)”
Boston confirmed her comments in the article on Saturday but added that she meant that remark in jest and believed it was off the record.
“I kind of said that in fun,” she told the Telegram. “Democrats and Republicans (in Bell) get along real well…I believe everybody should be treated with respect.”
Hardy wrote that a man shouted to him that he didn’t have to wear a mask when he approached the Army Store in downtown Killeen.
“I said I’d prefer to keep my mask on,” Hardy wrote, noting the county’s lack of unavailable hospital beds.
On Friday, Baylor Scott & White-Temple announced it was not accepting transfers from other hospitals Friday in part because of beds filled with COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Stephen Sibbitt , the system’s chief medical officer for the Temple region, told the Telegram that almost a third of the beds at the hospital were being taken up by COVID-19 patients — most of whom are unvaccinated.
Sibbitt said there were 149 adult patients hospitalized in the Temple hospital, when four weeks ago they had 15. He said there were more children in Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center than in any of the other previous surges. He said he didn’t have an exact number, but that the staff had seen a sizable number of younger patients.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra was quoted by Texas Monthly, “We’ve got people who, for whatever reason, just don’t believe in the vaccine. Every time something negative is reported, they seem to cling on to that, [ignoring] everything that is good about it.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn, the county’s top executive and one of the first local public officials to be vaccinated, told the magazine that he’s doing his best to persuade the unvaccinated to get a shot.
Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles , also the city’s emergency management coordinator, told Texas Monthly that since the vaccine is readily available at several sites in the county “we’re not looking at opening up those large public sites again.”
Boston, the local Republican chair since 1990, told Hardy she is a vaccine skeptic because “one day we hear one thing, and the next day we’ll hear something else.”
“So you can’t believe anything, even from the people that you should hold in high regard,” she told the magazine writer.
Hardy wrote that misinformation is widely spread locally on social media, including Facebook .
“Every time a Bell County newspaper or TV station posts a story on Facebook about COVID, the comments fill with dozens of posts touting outlandish conspiracy theories such as that doctors are misclassifying COVID cases and that vaccinated people are actually transmitting the virus to the unvaccinated,” Hardy wrote.
Hardy wrote that many of the Bell County residents he met “seemed fatalistic about the highly contagious new delta variant tearing through their community, even as health officials warn of a rise in hospitalizations among young, unvaccinated people.”
During a visit to the Killeen Mall, Hardy interviewed 21-year-old graduate student Chris Howard, who is fully vaccinated, but has friends who are not.
“I honestly don’t know what I can do,” Howard said in the interview. “I have one friend who’s waiting it out. He’s heard about the side effects of the vaccine, and he’s waiting to see how his family and friends do.”
The magazine also included an interview with Killeen Mall psychic Gerry RamStone, who told Hardy “the pandemic will last another five years.”
Hardy noted that urban and border counties generally have significantly higher vaccination rates than rural counties.
“ There’s really two Texases,” Dr. Peter Hotez , dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, told Texas Monthly. “The major urban areas look pretty good, and the border with Mexico looks pretty good [in terms of vaccination rates]. But then you get into the rural areas of East Texas and the Panhandle, and they look terrible.”
On Friday, state dashboard numbers showed the service area that includes Bell County had the fourth highest hospitalization rate in the state at 18.58 percent.