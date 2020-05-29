Temple medical workers — along with other frontline employees in the city — will be honored Sunday with a flyover of more than 30 planes.
Falcon Flight Formation Team, a group of pilots based in Round Rock, is set to fly over Temple on Sunday morning with their aircraft in a group formation. City officials estimate the number of aircraft participating in the event will be between 30 and 40, with some pilots coming from outside the state to participate.
Temple Airport Director Sean Parker said the aircraft will take off from the city’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport at 10 a.m. before getting into formation and heading towards the city.
Parker said the group of aircraft would take about 20 minutes to get up into the air once takeoff begins, with the waiting aircraft circling the airport while they wait. The group will first fly towards Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, followed by the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center. The planes will finish by flying back and forth across the city’s skies.
“The group has come from around the US to get together Sunday to do a huge formation flight over the city,” Parker said. “They are just going to keep zigzagging over the city to honor health care employees and first responders that have had to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Residents around Temple may see formations of the aircraft flying over the city before Sunday’s flyover. Parker said the group would be practicing flying in smaller formations.
Members of the group will be flying their own homebuilt planes constructed from premade kits, each in a variety of colors, Parker said.