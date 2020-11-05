Rogers Independent School District will close its middle and high school campuses on Monday after reporting 12 combined active cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days, Superintendent Joe Craig said.
There also was one active case recorded over the past week at Rogers Elementary.
Although these infections pushed the middle and high school campuses past a 2 percent threshold, Craig told the Telegram how many of them were rapid tests — testing which the Bell County Public Health District does not count toward campus closures.
“The Bell County Public Health District doesn’t count rapid tests, and I know for a fact that multiple of our kids have used those,” Craig said. “Technically we do not have to close, but I’m choosing to keep with the threshold as a precaution. We’re closing on Monday because tomorrow is the last day of the nine weeks … so I didn’t feel that it was appropriate to close on short notice.”
He added how contract tracing shows most of the district’s cases are not spreading on campus, and asked for students to follow safety protocols to mitigate any further spread of the virus.
“If the kids would do the things we’re doing on campus outside of school, I don’t think we would be here,” Craig said.
This closure comes as the Bell County Public Health District identified 83 new cases of COVID-19on Thursday, while active cases increased to 559 — 11 more than Wednesday.
Deaths remained at 102 with the latest fatality attributed to a woman in her 90s from Killeen.
“We added more cases for the last several days and arrived at a total of 6,747,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our incidence rate went up just a little bit to 154.0 per 100,000, which is notably the highest … since we started charting it in early September.”
Robison-Chadwell said it is evident Bell County is experiencing a “slow but steady increase” in cases.
“There is some concern that COVID fatigue is playing a role here, and I want to take a moment to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still present in the community and that it is spreading,” she said. “We are in this together and it is up to all of us to do our part to keep the community healthy.”
With flu season approaching, Robison-Chadwell asked residents to receive a vaccination if they have not already done so.
Copperas Cove ISD
Copperas Cove High plans to resume in-person classes after a brief shutter last week, officials said. These students have attended their courses online since closing the campus on Oct. 28.
In an Oct. 26 news release, district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said the district had experienced an increase of COVID-19 infections at the high school — a campus, which had 19 active cases on Wednesday, according to district data.
Other area school districts
Remy Godfrey, an assistant superintendent with Buckholts Independent School District, said some students will return to campus after educational underperformance associated with remote learners.
Although the district will require most students to be on campus beginning Monday, Godfrey highlighted a few exceptions. Students exempt from this district mandate include kindergarten and pre-K students currently enrolled in remote learning, and individuals determined to be “medically fragile” as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students with an average of 80 or higher on their second six-weeks report card also are excused from returning to campus.
Active cases in the Belton Independent School District remained at 17 on Thursday. These cases span seven campuses: 10 at Belton High, two at Lake Belton High, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School and one at South Belton Elementary.
About 0.12 percent of Belton ISD’s population is currently recovering from an infection, according to district data.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard — tracking cases between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 — shows seven infections: four at Temple High, one Bonham Middle School, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary and one at Travis Elementary.
The Killeen Independent School District, which first started tracking student infections on Aug. 17, has confirmed 38 cases of COVID-19 in the past week. Students have continued to drive a majority of these latest cases, and are closing in on Killeen ISD’s staff total — a data set administration first started reporting in March.
To date, there have been 270 cases in Killeen ISD: 121 students and 149 staff.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 6,747; 6,188 recovered; 559 active; 102 dead*, 71 with comorbidities
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 51 people hospitalized, 5 more than reported Wednesday
Temple: 2,199 cases, 42 deaths
Killeen: 2,409 cases, 30 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 890 cases, 14 deaths
Harker Heights: 457 cases, 8 deaths
Other: 792 cases, 8 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 61,211 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.