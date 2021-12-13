A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic will help students and residents in Troy get their vaccinations or boosters later this week.
The Bell County Public Health District announced Monday that it would partner with Troy Independent School District to host the clinic.
Officials said the clinic will be from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Troy Administration Building, 1 Trojan Road. A second clinic will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the same location.
Shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to those 5 years old and older, with no appointment necessary to those who want it.
Children intending to get vaccinated at the clinic will need to be accompanied by either a parent or guardian.
“We are partnering with our local school districts and community partners to provide vaccine events near or on school campuses and in a variety of areas of our community to ensure getting the vaccine is accessible and convenient for parents and students especially leading into the holidays,” Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, said.
District officials also reminded residents who do get vaccinated to continue to wearing their masks and social distancing to add additional protection.