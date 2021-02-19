Weather-related issues prevented the Bell County Public Health District from releasing updated COVID-19 figures for a second straight day, a local official said.
“Once again, we find that the weather emergency has prevented providers from reporting to us, which means that there is no data to share today for an update,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said on Thursday. “We plan to provide an update as soon as we have data to report. Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The health district’s latest update, which was released on Tuesday, identified 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County. There are currently 320 known COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County, according to health district data.
CARES Act Recovery Assistance
On Thursday, $19.3 million in grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration through CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding.
“EDA is committed to helping communities across the nation implement strategies to mitigate economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic,” Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said in a news release. “These EDA investments will accelerate business growth and workforce diversification in Texas communities through investments in critical infrastructure as well as directly support regional efforts to test, treat, and vaccinate against coronavirus.”
This series of grants included an investment for Milam County, according to the release. It also benefitted Lamar State College in Port Arthur and the cities of Pflugerville, Eagle Pass, Fairview and Kilgore.
“Milam County, Texas, will receive a $3.77 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to revitalize the vacant hospital complex in downtown Cameron, Texas, for commercial use and as an additional COVID-19 testing and medical care site,” the release said. “The project, to be matched with $943,182 in local investment, is expected to create 55 jobs, retain 39 jobs, and generate $4.6 million in private investment.”
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 18 active cases spanning nine campus populations: five at Belton High, five at Lake Belton High, two at Sparta Elementary, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at Lake Belton Middle School and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
The district, which also attributed two cases to “other departments / buildings,” has about 0.14 percent of its population recovering from COVID-19, according to Belton ISD.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Killeen ISD remained at 1,540 on Friday following the district’s dashboard update. Since March 16, elementary school campuses have accounted for approximately 45.5 percent of Killeen ISD’s total infections, according to district data.
Temple ISD last updated its seven-day COVID-19 report Feb. 11. The update, which tracked cases logged between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, showed six cases: two at Temple High, two at Lamar Middle School, one at Cater Elementary and one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.