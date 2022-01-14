A coronavirus spike in Bell County is causing staffing issues in Belton schools.
In-person teaching remains a priority in the Belton Independent School District but staffing issues could change that, Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said a video message Thursday.
“We are facing an increasing staff shortage,” he said. “We have more and more staff and teachers that are absent in our school district. We’re getting to the point where it might start impacting your student’s experience in schools.”
He said the impact might include bus routes, food service, and potential closings of classrooms and schools.
“We will do our best to communicate with you as soon as possible,” Smith said. “But as we have more and more staff out, that becomes an increasing challenge. Our goal is to have face-to-face instruction at Belton ISD, and we will do our best to make that happen.”
Belton Independent School District reported 125 confirmed cases on their dashboard Friday.
Belton elementary schools showed 63 cases, nine at Pirtle, nine at High Point, eight at Tarver, eight at Belton Early Childhood School, eight at Chisholm Trail, six at Charter Oak, five at Southwest, four at Miller Heights, three at Lakewood, two at Sparta and one at Leon Heights.
Twenty-three cases were reported at the middle school level, with 12 at North Belton, five at Belton Middle, five at Lake Belton, and one at South Belton.
Thirty-four of the cases were reported at the higher levels, with 17 at Lake Belton High, 13 at Belton High School, and four at Belton New Tech @ Waskow High School.
Two confirmed cases were reported in other buildings or departments.
Temple ISD
Temple Independent School District has been affected less by staff shortages since the district has lower case numbers when compared to other districts in the area.
“Our staff and students have been incredibly diligent about implementing our Healthy Habits and Return to School guidelines,” said Christine Parks, TISD chief of communications and community relations.
The guidelines include parental and public notices, practices to prevent the virus from entering the school, response to test confirmed cases, and practices to reduce spread, according to district documents.
Parks said some staff has been out due to COVID-19, but not enough to cause any disruptions in teaching.
“Due to quarantine, close contact guidelines, and other seasonal illness, we do have more staff out right now than normal, but it has not impacted our ability to keep schools open,” Parks said. “Any potential classroom or campus closure would be considered along with the Bell County Health Department if the campus total of active cases exceeded 5% of the population. None of our campuses are currently near this threshold.”
Temple ISD showed 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
The district’s confirmed cases included 21 at Temple High School, nine at Bonham Middle School, eight at Kennedy-Powell, seven at Travis Science Academy, seven at Scott Elementary, six at Lamar Middle School, six at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, and five at Thornton Elementary, four at Jefferson Elementary, three at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, three at Raye-Allen Elementary and one at Western Hills Elementary.
County cases
More than 433 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Thursday for a total of 4,908.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 1,352.35 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 41,094 cases reported since the pandemic started, 35,426 have recovered, and 760 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 175 of the 1,081 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Killeen ISD reported 266 cases, 168 students, and 98 staff on their dashboard.
Salado ISD reported 69 cases with 52 students and 17 staff during the last seven days.
Vaccines and testing
Testing and vaccinations will continue through January at Wilson Park in the south parking lot by the football field and softball complex near South 34th Street and East Avenue H in Temple. Testing is only for individuals 14 and older and vaccines for 12 and up. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday through January.
Vaccination only sites include:
• Bell County northbound and southbound Safety Rest Area, 16801 Interstate 35 in Salado, will have vaccinations from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
• Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.