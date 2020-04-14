Coronavirus concerns have led to fewer people and companies traveling the skies to Temple.
Officials at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport said they have seen a significant drop in the number of flights taking off and landing at the Temple airport since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns about community spread prompted the city to adopt a plan to deal with aircraft arriving from quarantined cities.
Airport Director Sean Parker said flights of all types have been affected, from corporate aircraft with their own hangers to locals who keep their aircraft at the airport and fly for fun.
“The corporate aviation tenants rarely fly these days,” Parker said. “We mostly see medical-related flights along with a few local pilots who like to get out and fly on nice weather days, probably to just get out of the house for a bit.”
Parker said the Temple airport usually received between 25 and 30 flights a day before the pandemic, but now that number is under five flights a day — an 80 to 90 percent drop in traffic.
Social distancing practices have been adopted to reduce contact between airport workers and the few people flying into the airport.
Parker said the city closed public access to the airport terminal. Those who need to fuel up their aircraft now call in their request. Airport staff will refuel the aircraft once their owners are a safe distance away and payment for the fuel received without contact.
Army aircraft regularly stops at the airport to refuel, but has changed to only doing touch-and-go stops to avoid contact.
Residents who fly in from outside the area are now required to announce which airport they departed from before landing, a restriction not previously in place.
Those flying in from a quarantined area are reported to the Texas Department of Public Safety and a trooper will come out with a quarantine requirement form.
Parker said the airport hasn’t used this measure yet.
“We are following Gov. (Greg) Abbott’s Emergency Order GA-11,” Parker said.