The number of COVID-19 cases in Bell County appears to have plateaued, but this pattern will most likely not stick around as cooler months approach, according to the county’s top public health official.
After experiencing a significant drop in reported infections Wednesday, the number of new COVID-19 cases jumped to 94 on Thursday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
“The decline in the number of cases reported daily seems to have stopped and we have leveled out for the time being,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We do expect to see cases begin to climb again by fall and it is important to continue to maintain vigilance and engage in COVID-19 preventative behaviors.”
The number of recoveries, though, outpaced the new infections, according to the Bell County Public Health District. An additional 165 residents recuperated from the virus.
At least 4,089 cases have been reported, with 3,102 recoveries.
Robison-Chadwell pointed out that an additional 30 cases were added to previous days on the COVID-19 dashboard. She attributed it to a delay in reporting them to the health district.
“I do not know the reason for the delay, but they have been added to as appropriate,” the health district director said.
After a small drop Wednesday, the rate of positive coronavirus cases increased to 10.38 percent. At least 39,391 tests have been performed.
The county’s seven-day average increased to 54 on Thursday. It was 47 on Wednesday. That figure has hovered between the mid-40s and lower 50s since at least July 31, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The health district did not report any additional deaths on Thursday. By its count, 26 residents have died from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional two Bell County residents died from COVID-19. The state pinned Bell County’s death tally at 46 — a 20-person difference.
The state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19 to tabulate its coronavirus fatalities figures. The health district relies on local hospitals for that information.
In Milam County, two new infections were reported, according to the county government. At least 357 cases have been reported, with 334 recoveries and three deaths.
Coryell County reported a single new COVID-19 case on Thursday, county officials said. So far, 431 residents have contracted the virus, with 151 recoveries and four deaths.