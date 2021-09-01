As the region’s hospitalizations continued to fall Wednesday, the Bell County Public Health District reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths.
With the new deaths, the county has now seen a total of 530 during the entire pandemic. The district also reported a rise in active cases to 2,014, 91 more than what was seen Tuesday.
The rise in cases now brings the county’s incidence rate to 554.9 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county.
The deaths included a man and woman in their 30s, a man and woman in their 50s, two men and one woman in their 60s, two women in their 70s and one woman in her 90s.
The online dashboard also shows the county having seen a total of 28,796 reported cases of the virus, with 26,252 recoveries.
In Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties — the COVID-19 hospitalization rate continued to fall. The Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard showed the region with 22.8 percent of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
The dashboard showed 1,123 total staffed hospital beds, with 256 of those currently occupied with a COVID-19 patient.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported an increase of four cases of COVID-19 in the district Wednesday for a total of 16.
The district now has eight cases at Temple High School and two at Scott Elementary. Other campuses only have one case including Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, Cater Elementary, Travis Middle School, Kennedy-Powell Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and Thornton Elementary.
Belton ISD reported a slight drop in active cases on its dashboard to 170, down 20 from Tuesday. The district continues to see cases at 17 of its 18 campuses, as well as its other buildings and departments.
The district’s only campus without cases is Miller Heights Elementary, with Belton High School continuing to see the most with 28.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny reported Wednesday that the district had 27 active cases among its students and staff. Among its schools, Thomas Arnold Elementary has nine students and one employee with the virus while Salado Middle School had 12 students and one employee. Salado High School had three students and one employee with the virus.
Killeen ISD reported 327 COVID-19 cases on its campuses Wednesday, with 258 students and 69 staff members with the virus.
Copperas Cove ISD had 121 cases in its district as of Tuesday evening, with cases including 97 students and 24 employees.
Teacher deaths
Following the deaths of two teachers in Connally ISD in the northern Waco area, the Texas House Democratic Caucus issued a statement Wednesday asking for more funding from the state.
Rep. Alma Allen, D-Houston, said the state needed to immediately fund temporary remote instruction to help keep teachers and students safe. She called on Gov. Greg Abbott to use his authority to make this change.
“Although just this week the Texas House passed a bill related to virtual learning in schools, our teachers, students and families need quicker, more comprehensive tools to educate safely. Our state has consistently had one of the highest rates of transmission, hospitalization and death related to COVID-19.
BELL COUNTY COVID-19 CASES
• Total cases: 28,796, 26,252 recovered, 530 dead
• Temple: 8,235 – up 34 from Tuesday.
• Killeen: 12,114 – up 62 from Tuesday.
• Belton: 3,510 – up 10 from Tuesday.
• Harker Heights: 1,967 – up 8 from Tuesday.
• Other: 2,990 – up 9 from Tuesday.