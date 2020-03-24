To follow with Bell County’s shelter in place order, Temple officials announced that they will move all non-essential city services to online or by phone only.
The order will allow essential city services, such as the police and solid waste collection, to continue as normal. Other essential activities include public works construction, residential and commercial construction and airport operations.
The Temple Police Department will stop all of their fingerprinting services, while also postponing police chief interviews that were scheduled for this week.
Drive-through water bill payments will also be stopped, with residents still able to pay their bills online, over the phone or through drop box payments. New service requests can be made online at https://bit.ly/2xiTjn4.
Hours at the City Secretary’s office will also be limited to between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday.
The Temple Public Library will also cease curbside delivery services, with online e-books through the library’s website still available to those with a library card.
Sammons Golf Course will be closed to residents as well.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a mandatory shelter in place order, which went into effect midnight Tuesday. The order only allows residents to leave their homes to perform essential activities or operate essential businesses.
City officials said they will be updating residents on information about COVID-19 on their website https://bit.ly/3bg29AK.