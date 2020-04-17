Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
“The team of doctors advising us have determined it would be unsafe to allow students to gather at schools for the foreseeable future,” Abbott said.
Bell County schools said in letters to parents they will extend their closures and continue remote learning.
Belton Independent School District Superintendent Matt Smith said that although he has been preparing for this news, it still took his breath away.
“While this news is disheartening, it is not entirely unexpected,” Smith said. “My team and I have been following the COVID-19 situation closely and agree with the governor that continuing our school year online is the best course of action for the safety of our students and staff. This news does not impact meal service, which will continue through May 27.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said this is not the way anyone in his district wanted to end the current school year.
“In conjunction with the recently issued order by the governor, Temple ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through the end of the school year,” Ott said. “Remote learning and meals will continue according to current schedules through May 28, 2020.”
Temple ISD, Ott said, is working to finalize graduation plans. He plans to inform Temple High School seniors and their parents soon.
Belton ISD is working out the details for end-of-year grading, postponed special events and plans for students to safely pick up any personal items from their campuses.
“The unknowns of closing a school district during this time will certainly create questions,” Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlen said. “We will address everything from food pickup to school supplies all the way to providing a meaningful graduation for our deserving senior class of 2020.”
Karen Luckett, Central Texas Christian School’s dean of students, told the Telegram they are evaluating options for ending the school year early.
“We are going to more than likely end earlier than we would have. Tentatively, we were looking at May 15,” Luckett said. “We are also looking at starting a little earlier next year — maybe just a week earlier — for some reteaching and evaluation.”