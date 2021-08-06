Dyess Grove Baptist Church in Temple has canceled a revival event due to COVID-19, according to church spokeswoman Lana Peteete.
The revival, which was scheduled for Aug. 8-11, was canceled after several members of the congregation were exposed to the virus at a luncheon that followed a funeral.
The luncheon took place in the church’s fellowship hall, which has since been cleaned and disinfected, Peteete said.
She also said that everyone involved has been placed under a two-week self quarantine.
Dyess Grove Baptist Church is located at 10771 Stringtown Road in Temple. For information call 254-983-0042 or email dyessgrovebaptist@gmail.com.