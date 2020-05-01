Bell County retailers, who began expanding operations Friday in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, are elated to be seeing customers again.
Leah McHorse — owner of Darling, Décor & More, 100 N. Main St. — said her customers came out in full force.
“They’ve been steady all day, so we’ve been able to keep our numbers in the store low and I think everybody bought something,” McHorse told the Telegram.
McHorse detailed how one patron handed her a handful of cash after approaching her.
“She just gave it to me. She said, ‘Donald (Trump) gave me this money and I’m going to give some of it to you.’ She was just giving me some of her stimulus check,” McHorse said. “So I told her to just take the items she had picked out, because she had purchases she wanted to make. But she told me no and that she was going to purchase her items, too.”
Darling, Décor & More will be operating under its regular hours moving forward: 10 to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 10 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Pignetti’s, 14 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, also reopened its dining facilities on Friday.
Clinton Harwell, Pignetti's owner, said the restaurant immediately received a decent amount of reservations scheduled for Friday evening.
“We’re fortunate. We took half our tables out of Pignetti's and we put them in our private dining room that we normally only use for special events,” Harwell said. “We also have the patio with The Cellar (event room) that goes all the way down Avenue A that we don’t normally use. But it’s partially covered, so we’re fortunate that we have a lot of extra space we can use to have that six-feet of space.”
Although he’s excited to see his restaurant reopen, Harwell said it has also sparked some nervousness.
“I’m actually a little nervous today because it’s actually like reopening a restaurant. We’ve been closed for a month, so we just want to be on our game,” Harwell said. “If you don’t work for a month, you might not be as crisp or in a groove as you might’ve been when you were doing it every day.”
He added how the reopening also is a special occasion for those who made reservations, citing how they have not been able to dine anywhere recently.
Randy Pittenger, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president, is pleased with the extra effort businesses have made to make their customers feel safe and welcome.
“Some of our businesses are choosing to wait till occupancy can increase to a higher level before they open, and we’ve really been impressed and pleased with these measures owners are taking to help their customers feel comfortable and safe … And going through extra efforts to clean and provide the environment they need to feel safe going into,” he said.
But Belton is open for business and is excited moving forward, Pittenger said.