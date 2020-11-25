Two local nonprofits on Thursday will serve to-go Thanksgiving meals.
Feed My Sheep and the Salvation Army of Bell County will provide to-go meals to residents on Thanksgiving Day.
The Salvation Army will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal at 1 p.m. Nov. 25. People staying at the McLane Center for Hope will eat in their dining room. Community members may pick up to-go meals from a table set up at the corner of the building, 419 W. Ave. G, on the sidewalk nearest the kitchen, according to the news release.
Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G, will provide to-go meals on Thanksgiving Day. People can pick up meals between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
The two entities — along with St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple — canceled a coordinated effort to feed more residents for the holiday because of Bell County’s growing number of COVID-19 infections. St. Vincent de Paul plans to distribute to-go plates for volunteers.
“It is very disappointing, because we wanted to make this day special, to have members of the community serve the homeless restaurant-style with a hot meal, live music, gifts, the works,” Lt. David Beckham, Bell County commander of the Salvation Army, previously said. “By working together, we had planned to make this a bigger event than any of us could have done separately.”