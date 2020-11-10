Temple ISD and Belton ISD on Tuesday announced that Friday night’s District 12-6A football game between the Wildcats and the Belton Tigers is canceled and won’t be rescheduled this season.
Last Friday, Belton High postponed its 12-6A contest against Harker Heights because of positive coronavirus cases and subsequent contact tracing and quarantine results.
The high school also revealed last Friday that the rivalry showdown against Temple also would have to be postponed, though no final decision was made until Tuesday when the District Executive Committee met to discuss options for revising the league’s remaining schedule.
During Tuesday's meeting, the DEC, “which consists of administrators from all the playing districts, voted to allow each team the opportunity for one rescheduled game in response to COVID-19 implications," a news release from Temple ISD said Tuesday. "The vote noted that the rescheduled game should be played in the order that the game was originally canceled. This decision will apply to all schools in the playing district and will impact regularly scheduled games between other schools."
Also Friday, Killeen ISD announced Thursday's game between 12-6A teams Copperas Cove and Killeen Ellison was canceled. Cove also postponed last Friday's game against Killeen.
On Dec. 4, the district's league-wide idle date, Belton is scheduled to make up its game against Harker Heights and Cove against Killeen.
The DEC, including TISD and BISD representatives, "exhausted all options in an effort to provide schools the most games without compromising safety or providing an unfair advantage for other programs. With the possibility of having more games canceled this season as schools continue to manage COVID-19 implications, the idea of having multiple teams make up multiple games became impossible,” the release said.
“Though we hoped to play the game this year, we stand behind this decision and applaud the safety efforts of all schools in our playing district. We appreciate your patience in this matter as school districts across the state continue to make decisions to navigate these unprecedented times.”