Bell County officials are seeing encouraging signs about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Testing has ramped up significantly. As of Thursday, 9,025 cumulative tests have been administered in Bell County.
More than 3,000 tests have been performed since April 30, said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. Bell County Judge David Blackburn calculated that is a daily average of about 428 tests.
“Now, it’s ramped up pretty significantly recently, so we are expecting we might see some additional cases. We might see a spike of say 15 in a day, perhaps. That wouldn’t be terribly alarming given the extreme increase in testing,” the health district director said. “But the fact we have seen such an increase in this short period of time and really haven’t seen a lot more positives is encouraging.”
Bell County retirement homes — unlike facilities in other parts of Texas and the nation — have staved off COVID-19 outbreaks. Fewer than 10 cases have originated from those facilities, Robison-Chadwell said.
The county’s total case count is 201 — a five-person increase from Wednesday — with 123 recoveries. The Texas Department of State Health Services pinned the county’s total at 213 — a number that includes coronavirus-positive Fort Hood soldiers.
Still, Blackburn and Robison-Chadwell advised residents during a Thursday news conference they need to continue practicing social distancing, washing their hands and wearing masks because the coronavirus is here to stay.
“This is a new virus. It’s in our population. It’s not as if when this is over it’s going to have gone away,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We will see a smattering of COVID-19 cases reported probably for the rest of our lives. It’s going to be something that we see in our population.”
Reopening impact
Even though the virus will stick around, local officials said the county and state are in a crucial time right as some businesses have reopened after being shuttered for weeks and people venture out more.
Retailers and restaurants partially reopened last week, and starting Friday, stylists and barbers will start taming their customers’ hair. Gov. Greg Abbott has set stringent rules for businesses to follow when they open their doors again.
“I think over the next week to 10 days or so we’ll see what the impact is in terms of the reopening measures that the governor has authorized,” Blackburn said. “My hope is that our residents as well as our businesses that are reopening will continue to follow the health care protocols that have been set out there for social distancing, masking when you cannot maintain social distancing in densely populated areas, washing your hands.”
The effects of reopening and the expiration of the state’s stay-at-home order may be seen in local COVID-19 infection figures around May 14, the health district director said.
Flattening curve
For now, Blackburn said he believes Bell County has flattened its coronavirus case curve. He pointed to the Bell County Public Health District’s dashboard’s cases by date chart to support his hypothesis.
“When you look at the graph, what I see is from April 20 to May 6 — which is 16 days — there were eight cases reported on April 20, there were three reported on May 6, and then look across those entire 16 days. When you look across those entire 16 days that, to me, looks like the flattening of the curve” the county’s top elected official said.
As officials wait to see how the reopening of the businesses goes, Blackburn said it is too early to paint an accurate picture of the pandemic’s effects on the local economy.
“I think that said, we’re in good shape from a budget standpoint as we approach the last fiscal quarter of this fiscal year,” said Blackburn, who prepares the county government’s annual budget. “The real challenge is in front of us, and that’s to assess and plan for the next fiscal year.”
Although many of the questions reporters asked at Thursday’s news conference were about testing, Dr. Robert Greenberg — Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer — said attention should be on access to care and testing, not just testing sites.
“My sense is, from the Bell County perspective, we do have adequate testing sites across the county and the numbers seem to reflect that also — I think in terms of the number of tests that have been run over the past week or two weeks or so,” Blackburn said.
Preparing for future spike
Even as daily case count increases begin to slow, the county government is preparing for a potential second COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re doing three things right now in anticipation of whatever the next event is,” Blackburn said. “While new viruses, novel viruses, are nothing new in the sense that we have seen those occur in the past — and I anticipate we will see them again in the future — what is very different and very new has been the response to this virus.”
Those three things are: One, stockpiling personal protective equipment for first responders and other county employees; two, installing physical barriers in county facilities so customers and employees are protected from any potential transmission of COVID-19; and, three, reviewing the county’s internal health protocols so they can continue to serve residents.
“We want to make sure that, to the degree that we can with the knowledge that we have today, how we can continue to provide services to the Bell County residents and keep our offices open and operating,” Blackburn said.