New COVID-19 cases in Bell County continue to drop on the second anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bell County Public Health District reported eight new cases for a total of 117 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 32.24 cases per 100,000 residents in the county a low not seen since last summer.
Of the 47,252 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,263 have recovered, and 872 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 30 of the 1,002 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD had one confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard at Kennedy Powell Elementary School.
Killeen ISD reported three student cases on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.