The incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Bell County, a health official said Tuesday.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of Bell County Public Health District, said Tuesday that the incidence rate in the county is now 91.8 cases per 100,000 people. This is lower than the rate Monday which was 95.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Robison-Chadwell said this decline is due to a low number of new cases and continued recoveries.
The district reported the county reached 21,069 cases Tuesday, though several of the new cases were delayed data that was not recent. The county also reached a total of 20,335 recoveries.
The county now has a total of 333 active COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths means the county remains at 401.
“While this is reason to be hopeful for some light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, we are also bracing to see what comes after spring break,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please continue to be safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”