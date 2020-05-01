Bell County added four COVID-19 infections Friday as the number of recoveries boomed by 20 residents, local officials said.
That brings the Bell County Public Health District’s case count to 178 while the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday the county’s infection total at 189. The state number for Bell County includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base, and it can lag about a day behind the health district’s data.
So far, 94 people in Bell County have recovered from the coronavirus.
The county’s number of deaths remains at three.
The numbers of COVID-19 tests performed here stayed at 6,626.