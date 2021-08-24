As local residents continue to struggle due to COVID-19, the city of Temple and United Way of Central Texas are now partnering to help.
The city announced Tuesday that it will partner with the organization on an emergency rental assistance program for those affected by the virus.
Assistance is available through the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program for tenants behind on their rent as a result of the pandemic. The program can pay up to six months’ rent for eligible households.
“While we’ve all been affected by COVID-19, many members of our community are still struggling as a result of the pandemic,” Nancy Glover, Temple’s director of housing and development, said. “We are grateful for this partnership that will bring some much-needed relief to residents.”
Those in need of more information, or wish to apply to the program, can go to templetx.gov/TERAP.