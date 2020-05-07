The July 14 runoffs will be unlike any prior election.
It will be held in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Bell County officials and local political party chairs are thinking outside the box to hold the statutorily required election.
“As I speak right now, we’re working on what we can do for the July 14 elections in terms of making that election process … as safe as possible,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a Thursday news conference.
Bell County voters will decide two races: the Republican primary between lawyers Steve Duskie and Jeff Parker for the 426th District Court judgeship and the Democratic Party’s nomination for Texas’ 31st Congressional District between family physician Dr. Christine Eady Mann and computer engineer Donna Imam.
Democrats MJ Hegar of Round Rock and state Sen. Royce West of Dallas will vie for the Democratic nomination for U.S. senator. The winner of the runoff will face incumbent John Cornyn in November.
Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said earlier this week her office obtained sanitization supplies, such as Lysol and hand sanitizer.
She ordered another item — pencils. The tool, though, will not be used to fill in bubbles on a ballot. Instead, voters will use the eraser end to make selections on voting machines’ touchscreen.
“We’ll be issuing pencils to voters and they can take them home with them, throw them away or whatever,” Luedecke said.
The idea to use pencils as touchscreen styluses came after Blackburn read about another county successfully held an election during the pandemic.
“For the number of voters which we think we’ll have on July 14 — which I would expect would be a record low number — that we’ll be in shape with pencils to allow everybody to vote and not have to touch anything when they come in,” the county judge said.
The county also plans to install sneeze guards at its 41 Election Day polling sites.
But there’s another pressing issue: A significant portion of the county’s roughly 450 election workers are at high risk for COVID-19.
“Many of them have underlying health conditions, but certainly many of them are over 65 of age,” Blackburn said. “A big concern by both party chairs about whether or not we can actually field the number of workers that are needed to conduct the election process.”
Luedecke plans to distribute masks to poll workers.
“I do agree with providing the election workers with some sort of face covering — if they want to have that and choose to have that,” Blackburn said, adding that the county and local political parties need to find additional election workers to have a reserve to pull people from and work during the runoff.
Bell County will not wade into the fight over voters applying for mail-in ballots and using the ongoing pandemic as a reason to not vote in person.
“I think that’s going to be decided in the courts. Hopefully, we’ll get some ruling and some clarity on that before July 14 or before the mail-in ballot process starts,” Blackburn said. “From my standpoint, that’s not really a county issue. It’s a statewide issue.”