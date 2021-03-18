Only eight new cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday by the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the county now only has a total of 287 active cases.
“We added only 8 brand new cases today, which is the smallest number reported in a weekday in a long time,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Other added cases were some backlogged older data.”
The district also reported two new deaths, bringing the total up to 405. The new deaths included a woman in her 50s from Killeen and a man in his 80s from Bell County.
Robison-Chadwell said the county now has had a total of 21,116 cases of COVID-19 and 20,424 recoveries.