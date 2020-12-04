The Bell County Public Health District identified its 122nd COVID-19 related death on Friday, as Bell County surpassed 9,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases.
“(The death) was of a woman in her 90s from Harker Heights. Our thoughts are with her loved ones,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
The health district logged 69 cases for Friday, bringing Bell County’s total to 9,064. Thursday’s single-day increase also was increased to 140.
“We now have more than 9,000 cases locally and our incidence rate increased slightly from yesterday,” she said. “As previously stated, we expect to see an increase in the Monday through Wednesday timeframe next week, as people who may have been exposed on Thanksgiving seek testing.”
Robison-Chadwell urged for residents to exercise caution — a mindset she said is vital for flattening the curve, and reducing stress on area hospital systems.
Area school districts
The Killeen Independent School District has registered 103 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days — approximately 18.7 percent of its total infections. Killeen ISD has totaled 550 cases since March 16: 256 students and 294 staff members.
The Temple Independent School District’s seven-day report is expected to update around 5 p.m. Its latest update — logging cases reported between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3 — showed 10 cases: five at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one at Raye-Allen Elementary.
Approximately 0.192 percent of the Belton Independent School District’s population is recovering from COVID-19, according to district data. These 28 cases span across all but three of the district’s schools: Lakewood Elementary, Leon Heights Elementary and Tarver Elementary.
Salado Independent School District last reported a COVID-19 case on Thursday. The district currently has 11 active cases: six students and five staff members.