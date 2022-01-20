A Temple testing and vaccination site that had an hours-long wait days earlier was virtually empty Thursday as the city abruptly moved the site from Wilson Park to the city airport with little advance notice.
A few residents visited the site at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, 7720 Airport Road, Thursday, but there were no lines by Thursday afternoon.
The city of Temple issued a news release about the change late Wednesday night. Testing and vaccinations will continue at the airport until Jan. 28 — a day earlier than what the city announced earlier this week.
“The change of location will alleviate having to close due to weather issues,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said during an interview Thursday.
An airport hangar was used by members of the National Guard Thursday. Guard members were seen waiting at two tables on the hangar’s far end for anyone wanting a COVID-19 test or vaccine.
A National Guard member said the team found out about the venue change late Wednesday night after initial plans to cancel the site.
Long lines and three-hour wait times were reported at Wilson Park in recent days after the site opened. There was no new signage at Wilson Park Thursday that could direct residents to the new location. A downed white-and-orange plastic traffic barrier sitting by the entrance was the only reminder of the site.
Nowlin said demand for the test Wednesday remained about the same as when the site was first launched on Jan. 10.
“There seems to be more of a wait in the morning than the afternoon,” she said. “Most days, there is a sizeable line prior to opening. Once the team works through the line, then managing those that come afterward is a much shorter wait.”
Once the weather subsides, long lines are expected to continue at the new site, which will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays until Jan. 28. The site had previously offered services Tuesdays through Saturdays.
“We are not able to increase guard staffing due to staffing shortages from illness,” Nowlin said. “People needing a COVID-19 test may complete pre-registration paperwork online at register.txrapidtest.org prior to their arrival at the site.”
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Vaccination will be provided from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Cameron First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 710 W. Second St. in Cameron. Moderna and Pfizer, first, second, and boosters will be available.
Local cases
A coronavirus surge continued as 697 new cases were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Thursday for a total of 5,801 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 1,598.41cases per 100,000 residents in the county — the fourth consecutive day a new record has been set. The rate is about 59% higher than this time last year.
Of the 43,309 cases reported since the pandemic started, 36,745 have recovered, and 763 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 210 of the 1,115 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported 190 confirmed cases and 538 probable cases.
Belton elementary schools showed 82 cases, 17 at Belton Early Childhood academy, 11 at High Point, ten at Chisholm Trail, nine at Lakewood, nine at Southwest, eight at Tarver, seven at Charter Oak, five at Miller Heights, four at Sparta, and two at Pirtle.
Fifty-three cases were reported at the middle school level, 22 at North Belton, 12 at Lake Belton, ten at Belton Middle and nine at South Belton.
Fifty-five of the cases were reported at the high school level, with 33 at Belton High, 13 at Lake Belton High and nine at Belton New Tech @ Waskow.
Five confirmed cases were reported in other buildings or departments.
Temple ISD showed 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
The district’s confirmed cases included 18 at Temple High School, 17 at Thornton Elementary, eight at Bonham Middle School, seven at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, six at Jefferson Elementary, five at Lamar Middle School, five at Scott Elementary, four at Ray-Allen Elementary, four at Travis Science Academy, four at Cater, two at Western Hills Elementary, one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, and one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.
Killeen ISD reported 517 new student cases and 221 staff on their dashboard.