Seniors in the Belton Independent School District will graduate Thursday, but the ceremony will be far from the traditional event.
Graduates and up to five family members will take part in a personalized graduation ceremony at a scheduled time at Belton High School’s Tiger Field, 600 Lake Road in Belton.
The individual ceremonies — from the time the student and their family arrive until they leave — will take about 15 to 20 minutes.
“I think the most special part of it … is going to be when those families to get to stand on the stage and when one of those parents or grandparents or guardians get to hand that graduate the diploma and get their picture taken is going to be a very, very special moment,” said Mike Morgan, assistant superintendent of student services. “It’ll make up a little bit for what those students have lost.”
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow graduates will have their ceremonies 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Belton High School graduates will have their ceremonies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We feel like between both campuses we’re going to have well over 700, nearing 750 students and their families represented — which, when you do the math, that will be somewhere over 4,000 people that will cross the stage that day,” Morgan said. “We’re really excited about that aspect.”
Prior to graduates and their families walking across the stage, seniors will participate in a car parade that weaves through Belton High’s parking lot.
And after all Belton ISD seniors graduate, the district will hold a fireworks show from 10 to 10:30 p.m. at Tiger Field.
“It’s going to be a special day,” Morgan said. “It’s going to end with a beautiful fireworks show that hopefully the whole community can enjoy and send these graduates in a way they deserve after the unusual and unfortunate way their senior year ended and all the little things they had to miss out on along the way.”
Morgan recognized the class of 2020’s graduation will be less ceremonial than the traditional ceremony. But he said he thinks it will still be a festive time.
School board President Suzanne Jordan — whose son Dylan Jordan is graduating — said Belton ISD’s graduation plan fits the moment.
“So this graduation doesn’t have all the pomp and circumstance, but it didn’t need to have it. It needed to be big and different. This is so exciting,” McDonald said. “Our graduates were almost robbed of a moment that they can’t ever get back. And look at what we did — look at what BISD doing. BISD, I love you guys. The planning and thought that goes into everything we do for our kiddos is top notch (and) world class.”