Health care providers in Bell and Williamson counties have received much needed financial aid from the federal government to ease the burden created by the coronavirus.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced Monday that health care providers in the two counties have received more than $76 million from the CARES Act. The money, which is broken down by congressional district, is aimed at helping provide support and needed supplies for those working to combat the virus.
The funds will go to help the providers purchase additional personal protective equipment, reimburse hospitals for uninsured patients and help make up for lost revenue during the crisis.
“Our health care workers are doing an incredible job to combat the spread the coronavirus in Texas’ 31st district,” Carter said. “These heroes on the frontline have gone above and beyond to keep our community healthy.”
AdventHealth Central Texas spokeswoman Erin Riley said that the health care provider, which is based in Killeen, had received money from the CARES Act.
The money was allocated to local providers based on their share of Medicare participation. Riley would not disclose how much of the $76 million AdventHealth had received.
Riley said the money they have received will be used to partially offset the investment made to protect employee’s paychecks.
While the money will help the company, Riley said the current amount they have received will not be enough to fully offset the impact the virus has had on the business. She said additional aid will help health systems recover faster.
“AdventHealth Central Texas and AdventHealth Rollins Brook are grateful for the community support and for the aid being offered by Washington through the CARES Act,” Advent’s COO and CFO Parker Pridgen said. “This funding will help offset our investment to financially protecting our team members. We would like our team members to be able to focus on delivering amazing care and extending Christ’s healing ministry rather than worry about their income.”
Baylor Scott & White Health and Seton Medical Center did not respond by press time Monday.